Joe Biden has picked a running mate—and the announcement could come today

Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden has picked his running mate and notified his leading consultants, with an announcement possible as early as Tuesday, according to 2 individuals acquainted with the procedure.

Biden was anticipated to reveal his choice today and he completed his interviews in the last couple of days.

The announcement will be followed by a grassroots charity event with Biden and his vice governmental prospect. There will likewise likely be an in-person occasion with Biden and the choice, as advance personnel are establishing at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.

Leading competitors for the vice governmental nod consist of California Senator Kamala Harris, previous National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Representative Karen Bass, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Biden assured in early spring that he would select a female. Since the racial justice demonstrations began in June, he has been under pressure to select a Black female, which assisted move Harris and Rice towards the top of the list in addition to their other credentials.

Earlier Tuesday, the Biden project revealed a group of assistants who will staff his ultimate running mate as he prepares to reveal his choice of a vice governmental candidate. The list consists of …

