Joe Biden formally wins Democratic nomination to take on Trump

Joe Biden has formally gained the Democratic Party nomination to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

He mentioned on Twitter that he had secured the 1,991 delegates wanted and would struggle to “win the battle for the soul of the nation”.

He had been the efficient nominee since Bernie Sanders withdrew in April.

Coronavirus – and its impact on the economic system – and the latest civil unrest are certain to dominate the election.

Mr Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president, started the first marketing campaign in faltering type in Iowa and New Hampshire, however then constructed momentum with a convincing victory in South Carolina.

He then dominated the so-called Super Tuesday contests, taking 10 of the 14 states.

Mr Biden mentioned: “It was an honour to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party.”

Mr Biden, 77, secured the nomination formally after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.

It is his third bid for the presidency.

Associated Press places his tally at 1,995 delegates, with eight states and three US territories nonetheless to vote.

Mr Obama endorsed Mr Biden in April, saying in a video that Mr Biden had “all the qualities we need in a president right now”.

“This is a difficult time in America’s history,” Mr Biden mentioned. “And Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together.”

Mr Trump has indicated he’s keen to take the struggle to Mr Biden who he derides as “Sleepy Joe”, and the Democrat has confronted a lot of difficulties.

He was compelled into injury limitation mode after saying African Americans “ain’t black” in the event that they even thought of voting for President Trump, later apologising for the “cavalier” remark.

Mr Biden has additionally confronted accusations of inappropriate contact with ladies. He has described himself as a “tactile politician” and apologised for a way individuals may react. Former workers assistant Tara Reade has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1993, which he denies.

The US is going through main civil unrest over the demise of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody, concurrently unemployment has reached ranges unseen for the reason that Great Depression amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden have already clashed on these points, which look set to dominate the polls in November.