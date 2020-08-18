Joe Biden Forgets How Many Grandchildren He Has In Bizarre Interview With Cardi B

Joe Biden simply embarrassed himself when again in a bizarre brand-new interview with rap artist Cardi B, this time forgetting the number of grandchildren he has.

At the start of the interview, Cardi B attempted to discuss her two-year-old child. That’s when Biden leapt in to state that there disappears caring private than himself when it pertains to kids, just to then forget 2 of his own grandkids.

“You’re telling me. I got four kids, five grandkids,” Biden stated. “Come on, I’m an expert. I understand about kids. They’re the most important thing in the world. They come first.”

Joe Biden has 7 grandkids pic.twitter.com/Rsp9AIVaA7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2020

Biden has formerly “forgotten” his kid Hunter’s love kid that he had with a stripper, however this time he forgot a 2nd grandchild too,according to PJ Media Biden’s late kid Beau had 2 kids, while his kid Hunter has 5 kids (that we understand of).

Hunter had his love kid with a stripper while he was dating his sibling’s widow, with whom he had actually cheated on his own better half. As you can see, he’s a genuine class act!

Later in this interview, Cardi B declared that black individuals are on the streets simply rioting for equality and how she does not seem like anAmerican She declared that the rioters, who have typically …