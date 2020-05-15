Joe Biden Flip-Flops Again On Michael Flynn Knowledge, Says He Wasn’t Aware Of ‘Criminal’ Investigation

On Thursday, presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden informed MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he was never ever familiar with any type of “criminal investigation” of Michael Flynn prior to leaving workplace in January 2017.

Biden made this declaration after confessing on Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America that he had actually understood that “they had asked for an investigation” right into Flynn.

This is a cop-out response, due to the fact that the FBI wasn’t checking out @GenFlynn for a “crime.” It was a counterintelligence investigation that stayed open to ensure that the FBI can catch Flynn in a lie, i.e. develop a criminal activity. https://t.co/diWGoxLh93 using @BreitbartNews — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 15, 2020

Biden is All Over the Place on Michael Flynn Surveillance

Biden’s to and fro on knowledge of Flynn being explored focuses on the information Wednesday that according to knowledge records, the previous vice head of state was just one of the participants of the Obama management that had actually requested for Flynn’s name to be “unmasked.” Biden’s “unmasking” demand was made on January 12, 2017, the very same day Flynn’s discussions with the Russian ambassador were reported in the Washington Post by writer David Ignatius.

Biden joined an online city center on MSNBC Thursday, where host Lawrence O’Donnell invested “less than a minute” asking Biden concerning the Flynn dispute.

O’ DONNELL: “What was your involvement in the investigation of Michael Flynn?” BIDEN: “I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office, period. Not one single time.” No comply with up or reference of Biden’s uncovering demand. pic.twitter.com/s4HLPgdbBZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2020

Biden insurance claims ‘I was never a part, or had any knowledge, of any criminal investigation into Flynn…Not one single time’

O’Donnell asked Biden, “The issue of people wanting the attorney general to resign is over the Michael Flynn case where the attorney general is basically trying to drop the case as a federal judge questioning how that case is being dropped. Mr. Vice President, what was your involvement in the investigation of Michael Flynn and the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn?”

Biden responded, “I was never a part, or had any knowledge, of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office, period. Not one single time.”

There was no follow-up concern from O’Donnell

“I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office. Period. Not one single time,” @JoeBiden says on @MSNBC. — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) May 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Biden originally informed ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he had actually understood “nothing” concerning the Flynn investigation.

But when Stephanopoulos asked Biden particularly concerning his existence at a January 5, 2017, conference with President Barack Obama where it is understood the Flynn investigation was talked about, Biden stated, “No, I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted. I’m sorry. I was aware that there was — that they had asked for an investigation.”

“But that’s all I know about it and I don’t think anything else,” Biden firmly insisted.