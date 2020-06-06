Joe Biden earns enough delegates for Democratic nomination – Panorama

Joe Biden has formally gained the Democratic Party nomination to tackle Donald Trump in November’s presidential election BBC reported.

He mentioned on Twitter that he had secured the 1,991 delegates wanted and would combat to “win the battle for the soul of the nation”.

He had been the efficient nominee since Bernie Sanders withdrew in April.

Coronavirus – and its impact on the economic system – and the current civil unrest are positive to dominate the election.

Mr Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president, started the first marketing campaign in faltering model in Iowa and New Hampshire, however then constructed momentum with a convincing victory in South Carolina.

He then dominated the so-referred to as Super Tuesday contests, taking 10 of the 14 states.

Mr Biden, 77, secured the nomination formally after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.It is his third bid for the presidency.

Associated Press places his tally at 1,995 delegates, with eight states and three US territories nonetheless to vote.Type a message