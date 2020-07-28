Joe Biden Claims Women ‘Have Never Had A Fair Shot To Get Ahead’

Former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden declared just recently that women “never had a fair shot” in America while particularly determining “women of color” as distinctively disadvantaged.

Biden made his remarks in a policy file launched through Medium on Monday entitled “The Biden Agenda for Women.”

The difficult reality is women– and especially women of color– have actually never had a fair shot to get ahead in this nation. That’s why today, I’m launching my strategy to make certain women can completely take part in our economy and nation. https://t.co/vUWUanQAR0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 27, 2020

RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Democrats Whipping Up Protests And Coronavirus Fears To Keep People Unhappy And Force Change In Next Election

Biden: ‘Women — particularly women of color — have never had a fair shot to get ahead in this country’

“Joe Biden is going to build our country back better after this economic crisis and that includes ensuring we get closer to full inclusion of and equality for women,” Biden composed. “Women — particularly women of color — have never had a fair shot to get ahead in this country.”

“Today, too many women are struggling to make ends meet and support their families, and are worried about the economic future for their children,” he continued. “This was true before the COVID-19 crisis, but the current global health crisis has exacerbated these realities for women.”

Care tasks are prepared to be filled today, permitting countless individuals– mainly women– to return to work right away. It’s the best thing to do for our households and our important employees– and it’s the clever thing to do for our economy. pic.twitter.com/l598dnBp0O — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 23, 2020

Biden describes himself in 3rd individual regardless of ‘Joe Biden’ looking like the byline

Even though the Medium column appeared under Biden’s byline, it continued, utilizing his name in the 3rd individual, “For Biden, it’s a simple proposition: his daughter is entitled to the same rights and opportunities as his sons.”

“He believes every issue is a women’s issue — health care, the economy, education, national security — but women are also uniquely and disproportionately impacted by many policies,” the previous vice president composed. “As President, Biden will pursue an aggressive and comprehensive plan to further women’s economic and physical security and ensure that women can fully exercise their civil rights.”

Biden duplicated his vow to choose a lady of color as his running mate in 2020.

100 years earlier, women permanently altered this nation. This election will be no various. In precisely 100 days, women will when again have the job of bring our country forward. Will you join us? pic.twitter.com/1KXwK5NXXG –Dr Jill Biden (@DrBiden) July 26, 2020

RELATED: Joe Biden Says Trump Is America’s ‘First’ Racist President

Focus on women broken down by race and identity

The “Biden Agenda for Women” consists of a concentrate on “transgender women” in addition to “Black women, Latina women, Native women, Asian American and Pacific Islander women, women with disabilities, and lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer women.”

On federal financing of companies, Biden dedicated to “direct federal funding to women-owned businesses” as part of a proposition “designed to support small businesses and those owned by women and people of color.”

The most likely Democrat White House candidate likewise vowed to utilize Small Business Administration programs to “effectively support women-owned businesses, especially those owned by women of color.”