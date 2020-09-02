Joe Biden Claims Trump Supporter Murdered In Portland To Blame For His Own Death

Joe Biden has claimed that the Donald Trump supporter who was shot and killed in Portland “incited responses” and is therefore to blame for his own death.

At one of his rare press conferences, Joe Biden was asked if he agreed with his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, about whether there should be charges brought against the officers who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, along with the officers involved in the death of Breanna Taylor in Louisville. To both he simply replied that “we should let the judicial system work it way.”

He then continued on, discussing the recent murder of a Trump supporter, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, in Portland, and suggested he was to blame for his own death, as “the Trump guys [had been] riding along in vans, inciting responses, shooting rubber bullets… or paintballs.”

As usual, Biden was speaking completely out of his rear-end. It’s correct to say that there was an incident where antifa activists were confronted with paintballs, but that happened far earlier in the day compared to when Danielson was shot in cold blood.