Joe Biden Chickens Out From Live DNC Convention in Milwaukee

Joe Biden will not participate in the DNC Convention in Milwaukee to accept the Democrat governmental election, allegedly due to coronavirus worries.

Biden Won’ t Go To Milwaukee

In a statement from DNC organizers, the celebration exposed that Biden will not participate in the convention in Milwaukee, and will rather accept the celebration’s election practically from his house in Delaware.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez stated.

“That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” he included.

Why Is He Not Going?

It follows a relocation from both celebrations to significantly decrease the size and scope of their nationwide conventions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The DNC was to be held nearly completely online, with 4,000 delegates advised not to participate in. However, till Wednesday, Biden was still going to be at the conference himself to accept the election.

So what altered? …