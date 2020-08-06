Joe Biden Can’t Even Handle Softball Questions And The Media Remains Silent 

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated Thursday that it is “shocking” how quiet the media has actually remained in their rejection to concentrate on Joe Biden’s incoherent responses to “softball” questions.

Sanders informed “Fox & Friends” that Biden’s dreadful interview with CBS reporter Errol Barnett, in which the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate got inflamed when asked if he had actually taken a cognitive test, was a prime example. In the exchange, Biden asked Barnett if he was on drug.

Sanders on media silence about Biden’s mindset: ‘Truly it’ s astonishing’

Yet when Fox News’ Doug McKelway asked Biden in June if he has actually taken a cognitive test, the Democrat stated he takes them all the time.

“I find it absolutely amazing how little you hear about this, particularly on an answer where he asked a reporter if he was a junky… truly it’s mind-blowing,” Sanders stated. “Can you imagine if Donald Trump… gave that answer to a reporter about whether or not he was mentally fit to be president? They would go absolutely crazy.”

“Every time the president states one word off, they lose their minds, they …