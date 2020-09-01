Joe Biden Asks ‘Do I Look Like a Radical Socialist?’

Democrat candidate for President Joe Biden asked Americans whether they think he is as radical as President Trump’s project is attempting to represent him.

The 77-year-old prospect emerged from his basement enough time to make a project drop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Monday, looking for to fight the story that he would just be a puppet for far-left Marxist zealots in his own celebration.

“Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” he asked. “Really?”

Perhaps it isn’t a lot a concern of Biden’s radical bonafides, however whether he has the gumption to withstand individuals like Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or Beto O’Rourke– all who he has actually revealed will have some function in his administration.

That aside, individuals like Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders definitely believe Biden is radical. Their words show it. Biden’s words, for that matter, show it too.

Let’s take a look …

Biden: “Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” pic.twitter.com/3N9YLry5FY — The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2020

Why Yes, Yes You Do Look Like a Radical Socialist