Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be regularly tested for coronavirus

The project means to reveal if either Biden or Harris tests favorable for the infection, per a project authorities, and personnel who engage with them will be tested regularly too.

“This announcement is another step demonstrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ commitment to turn the page on Trump’s catastrophic mismanagement during the worst public health crisis in 100 years,” project representative Andrew Bates stated in a declaration.

The statement, initially reported by Bloomberg , follows Biden’s deputy project supervisor Kate Bedingfield stated Sunday that the Democratic governmental candidate hasn’t yet been tested for Covid -19 however that he hasn’t had the infection.

Bedingfield stated there were “strict protocols” in location needs to Biden requirementto be tested

“He has not had the virus,” Bedingfield informed ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” when asked if he has actually been tested or contracted the infection. “We have put in place really strict protocols, as I think all of your journalists who attended our convention in Delaware this week saw. We’ve put in place incredibly strict protocols to ensure that everybody involved, who is around Vice President Biden, who is around Sen. Harris, is undergoing the appropriate testing. The vice president has not had the virus.” Asked if Biden has actually been tested, she stated, “He has not, he has not been tested” and included, “However, we have actually put the strictest procedures in location and progressing needs to he require to be tested, he definitely wouldbe But he …

