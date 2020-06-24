Joe Biden and Barack Obama raise $7.6m at virtual fundraiser | Joe Biden

Joe Biden joined forces with Barack Obama on Tuesday for a virtual fundraiser that netted $7.6m, the absolute most raised by way of a single event by the former vice-president so far all through his presidential campaign.

The fundraiser was virtually attended by 175,000 people, according to the Biden campaign. At the big event Obama criticized the Trump administration and warned Democrats against being “complacent or smug” in regards to the presidential race.

The former president urged viewers to understand the lessons from 2016 and perhaps not take the election for granted. Referencing what that he called a “great awakening” among younger Americans pushing for reforms, Obama said that “just because this energy is out there does not mean that it assures our victory and it does not mean that it gets channeled in a way that results in real change.”

“There’s a backlash, that is fierce, against change,” Obama added.

The Trump campaign has up to now been ahead in fundraising, with $265m in cash at the finish of May. Trump’s Dallas fundraiser early in the day this month raised north of $10m for the campaign, Republican National Committee and the Trump Victory Fund. Biden and the Democrats had a combined $122m, Reuters reported, although the former vice-president’s fundraising efforts appear to have picked up in recent weeks.

The fundraiser marked Obama’s official come back to the presidential campaign trail and underscored his unmatched popularity within the Democratic party.

Tuesday’s event was a kickoff of what Obama’s team says is going to be a busy schedule heading into the fall, as that he looks to greatly help elect not only Biden but Democrats running for House and Senate. And his comments suggest Democrats are taking very seriously the chance that their base could grow too comfortable this fall, with several state and nationwide surveys showing Biden with significant, often double-digit leads over Trump.

Democrats are hoping Obama’s appeal, especially among Black and younger voters, can help boost energy for Biden.

“There’s two groups of voters that Biden needs to move,” said Dan Pfeiffer, the former White House communications director. “You have the 4 million Obama 2012 voters that sat out in ’16, Obama obviously has cache with them. And you have to persuade some number of voters who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and either Trump or a third-party candidate in 2016, and Obama obviously is very, very high-performing with those as well.”

Indeed, during Tuesday night’s fundraiser, Obama made a frequent pitch straight to young voters, telling them he was “hopeful” in regards to the new energy he’s seen but warning them never to get discouraged with a political process he said “is always going to be slower” and “less satisfactory” than engaging with a social movement through public demonstrations.

Obama endorsed Biden with a video message in April, but kept an otherwise low profile through the entire primary and largely avoided wading in to national politics. In recent weeks, however, he’s re-emerged publicly to speak out on policing and the civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some Democrats say that, in the wake of Floyd’s killing, Obama’s voice being an advocate for Biden and a leader for the party is necessary.

“Biden doesn’t have the strongest record on criminal justice reform so having Obama there is helpful in reinforcing that issue,” said Ben Tulchin, who polled for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

“Given what’s going on with criminal justice reform and Black Lives Matter, having the first African American president out there publicly backing Biden is extremely helpful.”