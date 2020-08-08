Joe Arpaio loses Republican primary for sheriff to his former chief deputy

Arpaio lost Tuesday’s Republican primary for Maricopa County sheriff to his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan by about 6,000 votes, according to the results from the Maricopa County ElectionsDepartment

.

Sheridan will challenge the present Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, a Democrat and former Phoenix policeman, who ousted Arpaio in 2016.

Arpaio, who calls himself “America’s toughest Sheriff,” remained in the post for Maricopa County for 24 years. He acquired nationwide prestige for his treatment of those he kept in a notorious outside prison referred to as “Tent City,” where he made individuals use pink underclothing and operate in chain gangs. Critics have stated the center was demeaning for prisoners, who remained in scorching heat.

Arpaio had actually vowed that his reelection would revive “Tent City” and a few of his most questionable policing tools.