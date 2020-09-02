Joe and Jill Biden will visit Kenosha tomorrow for a ‘community meeting to heal’

Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his spouse Jill Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday, 2 days after President Donald Trump made the journey.

The Biden project stated that the previous vice president will ‘hold a neighborhood meeting in Kenosha to unite Americans to recover and attend to the obstacles we deal with.’ Afterward, both Joe and Jill Biden will make a ‘regional stop.’

Biden had actually hinted on Monday after providing a speech in Pittsburgh that he was …