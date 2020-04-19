Jockey Jamie Spencer recovering after surgery | Racing News

Jamie Spencer is recovering after going through surgery adhering to a loss on the gallops in Newmarket on Friday.

Spencer was coming through for fitness instructor David Simcock when his place slipped and also unshipped his Classic- winning motorcyclist, that was required to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for therapy on his hip.

Spencer published his many thanks to Addenbroke’s personnel on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He created: “On Friday early morning at 8.40 am I was returning from Warren Hill trot when what can just be called a fanatic mishap when my equine startled and also I split firm with him. Because I landed awkwardly on the concrete path there was just mosting likely to be one victor of that occasion.

“First of all Ian, Tory and also Gail came and also assisted comfort me prior to the Heath paramedics took control of. I was after that moved in an NHS rescue to Addenbrooke’s and also consequently located to have an injury which has actually called for surgery, however with any luck I am currently on the roadway to healing.

“If I required any type of ideas to place my greatest right into my recovery after that all I require to do is consider several of the steeds I need to anticipate riding at David Simcock’s secure and also additional afield.

“I’d like to take this moment to thank my brilliant family, friends and well wishers, people who have text/emailed/tweeted me, but most of all the staff at Addenbrooke’s who have been nothing short of amazing with their care for me.”