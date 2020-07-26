Jockey Hollie Doyle lands new riding role | Racing News

Hollie Doyle has actually been designated as maintained rider for owner Imad Al Sagar.

Al Sagar’s silks sprang to prominence when Authorized won the Derby in2007 He has actually taken pleasure in other huge race wins with the similarity Decorated Knight, Araafa and Ayaja.

Al Sagar likewise owns Blue Diamond Stud in Newmarket and has around 30 horses in training.

“We are thrilled to add Hollie Doyle to our team,” Al Sagar informed www.bluediamondstud.co.uk.

“We have actually all been impressed with how Hollie has actually increased to turn into one of the very best of her occupation. She is a very devoted, strong and astute jockey.

“We have some lovely horses to run for us this season and I look forward to Hollie becoming an invaluable member of our team.”

Doyle, who won her very first Group Two just recently on Ed Vaughan’s Dame Malliot, stated: “I am delighted to be teaming up with Imad Al Sagar for the near future. I hope that we will have plenty of success!”