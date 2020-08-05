Jobless see benefits cut by more than half after $600 federal payment expires

The jobless continue to get their state benefits, but that means a cut of as much as 86% in weekly payments, on average, depending on where they live, according to a report from The Century Foundation.

As Congress debates how much more aid to give the unemployed for the rest of the year, many of the jobless are worried about how they can afford housing and food on state benefits alone at a time when work remains scarce.

State benefits, which are determined by state law, vary widely. The maximum weekly payment ranges from $240 in Arizona to $823 in Massachusetts. And the average benefit is typically much lower.

The average worker in a dozen other states is dealing with a decline in benefits in the 70% range, according to The Century Foundation. At the other end of the spectrum, the unemployed in Massachusetts are seeing a 53% cut in weekly payments. “It’s going to be very difficult for them to sustain themselves,” Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at the foundation, said of the jobless. “People really have very few employment opportunities .” State benefits replace between 40% and 45% of unemployed Americans’ former wages, on average, but that rate also differs greatly depending on where one lives. Arkansas residents receive less than 30% of their former pay, on average, while Iowans get nearly half, according to the US Department of Labor. This so-called replacement rate has been at the center of the fight on Capitol Hill. Thanks to the $600 federal supplement, about…

