Jobless see benefits cut by more than half after $600 federal payment expires

The jobless continue to get their state benefits, but that means a cut of as much as 86% in weekly payments, on average, depending on where they live, according to a report from The Century Foundation.
State benefits, which are determined by state law, vary widely. The maximum weekly payment ranges from $240 in Arizona to $823 in Massachusetts. And the average benefit is typically much lower.
The average worker in a dozen other states is dealing with a decline in benefits in the 70% range, according to The Century Foundation.
At the other end of the spectrum, the unemployed in Massachusetts are seeing a 53% cut in weekly payments.
State benefits replace between 40% and 45% of unemployed Americans’ former wages, on average, but that rate also differs greatly depending on where one lives. Arkansas residents receive less than 30% of their former pay, on average, while Iowans get nearly half, according to the US Department of Labor.