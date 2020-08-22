Jobless Arizonans are first to receive Trump’s unemployment benefits

About 400,000 Arizonans gathered an overall of $201 million in benefits since Thursday, consisting of the start of retroactive payments for the weeks ending August 1 and August 8, according to the state’s Department of Economic Security.

Some 21 states have actually looked for lost incomes help grants, and a minimum of 14 have actually been authorized up until now, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the program. In addition to Arizona, they consist of Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas andUtah

Trump revealed on August 8 that he would reroute $44 billion in federal catastrophe help to offer the jobless with $300 a week if states installed an extra $100. After cash-strapped states grumbled, the Department of Labor stated they might count their existing unemployment payments towards the needed match.

At least 2 states, Kentucky and Montana, stated they would include $100 to the federal improvement, for an overall of $400 a week.