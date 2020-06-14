Jobi McAnuff finding positives from Black Lives Matter protests | Football News



















Jobi McAnuff feels it is important to concentrate on the positive changes happening due to the Black Lives Matter protests

Jobi McAnuff hopes the planet can learn from the Black Lives Matter protests and bring positive change to society.

Peaceful anti-racism demonstrations continue throughout the world following the death of George Floyd – killed after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis on May 25.

The removal of controversial statues, plus encouraging discussions around ethnic inequality and systematic racism have stemmed from the Black Lives Matter movement, and Leyton Orient player coach McAnuff hopes they can be “meaningful” to spark real change rather than a temporary trend.

Black Lives Matter protests carry on across the world

“First and foremost, the immediate aftermath of the incident – a truly, shocking and horrific incident that we all witnessed – it had a negative impact on my mental well-being, as it did on people around the world,” that he told Sky Sports News.

“I had plenty of negative thoughts and plenty of difficult discussions, which for me personally, if any such thing, is a positive to come using this: that these discussions are occurring.

“Hopefully now we are able to tackle the big problems and concentrate on them. I actually do feel positive about the discussions that have happened, a lot more voices and people are not appearing to fear speaking up.

“There’s also been a huge amount of support from people who may have been reluctant to speak up before. That gives me optimism. I like to look on the positive side of things, and hopefully these are the first real major steps.”

QPR U23 head coach Paul Hall says more needs to be achieved to increase the amount of black coaches in football

The Sky Bet League Two midfielder, who played for Reading, Watford, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and West Ham added he’s several former black team mates who’ve done their coaching badges but can’t even get yourself a response to job applications.

He also pointed out when black coaches and managers are handed opportunities within football, they normally are lesser than those directed at their white counterparts, using Sol Campbell at Macclesfield as an example.

“I’ve got plenty of people I know who have gone through the right channels, got their coaching experience, had good playing careers and they’re not even getting responses,” that he added. “They can’t even get in the space to pitch their a few ideas.

“There are minimal opportunities with regard to black administrators, and when they are doing get an chance, is it a good crack in the whip? Look at Sol Campbell, who received to start in Macclesfield in the bottom of League Two inside big economic trouble.

“He drawn off miraculous at that golf club. Trust myself. It’s nearly as if if you’re swimming from the tide which includes of the possibilities that you are provided That’s genuinely something we must look at.

“With much better conversations [about racism] and better awareness about it, individuals can be given better possibilities. I’m never ever a fan of merely giving somebody a job in order to tick a new box due to the fact that is counter productive.

“But ultimately, there should be more possibilities [for black managers and coaches].”