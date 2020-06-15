Job Offers Pouring in for ‘You About to Lose Yo Job’ Security Guard



Going viral is often a bad thing — especially when it’s for someone’s singing to you about how exactly “You about to lose yo job” — but ends up it’s been a potential cash cow for Julius Locklear.

We broke the story … Julius is the security guard who got a melodic earful from the girl he was detaining outside a South Carolina strip club. Despite her awesome lyrics, Julius remained employed … in security, and as a bail bondsman.

Now he tells us … his situation‘s improving.

Locklear says he has job offerings pouring in thanks to the video, and tells us it’s because prospective employers just like the professionalism and restraint that he displayed.

Julius says one offer is from an up-and-coming artist in Atlanta who reached out and asked if he is interested in being hired as his full-time bodyguard.

We’re told yet another offer is from a big security company in Los Angeles. Locklear says they told him they saw him in the video and are looking for more honest, hardworking and dedicated personnel like him … particularly nowadays.

He says they’re holding a position for him, and he’s planning to head to L.A. for a meeting when safely possible. Damn COVID.