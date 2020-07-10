Joaquin Castro says stepmother has died of coronavirus

He stated Guzman and his father had been married for 31 years.

“Alice…was a warm, loving person and we’ll miss her incredibly,” he added. “My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness.”

Cases have surged throughout the United States with the quantity of confirmed circumstances surpassing three million Wednesday as states begin to reopen companies.

Castro is a local of San Antonio, Texas, and represents the state’s 20th District, which incorporates half of San Antonio. The state reported a file 105 deaths Thursday after reporting a file 98 deaths Wednesday. Castro didn’t specify if his stepmother lived in Texas.

The congressman has been vocal in his criticism of President Trump’s response to the pandemic. In April, he stated individuals had “needlessly suffered and died” of the virus as a result of of the president and the administration’s lack of preparation for the outbreak.

“Based on everything that I’ve seen, they should have known exactly what was going on, should have prepared better for it and should have established the infrastructure early on to deal with it,” Castro advised MSNBC. “The president didn’t do any of that and here we are now.”

Last month, he referred to as on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to launch detainees weak to the virus.

“The conditions are bad. These people are living in a petri dish,” Castro stated in a convention name with reporters about two Texas detention facilities, the Texas Tribune reported.

Castro’s twin brother Julian Castro, former secretary of HUD who ran for president final yr, commented: “May she Rest In Peace.”