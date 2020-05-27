Joaquín Caparrós: I would like to see more Armenian players in our teams – Panorama

Armenian nationwide soccer group head coach Joaquín Caparrós, who is just not ready to come to Armenia due to closed borders, is watching Armenian Premier League matches on TV.

Speaking to the Football Federation of Armenia, the coach shared his impressions of Round 18 of the Armenian Premier League.

“The players are not in a good fit because of this pause. The lack of playing rythm and practice is the reason they are not as competitive as they can be. The more they play, the more playing conditions will come back,” Caparrós stated.

“I liked FC Ararat-Armenia most of all. It’s not surpirsing, as they are reigning champions. Anyway, I would be happier, if more Armenian players play in our clubs, which will make the selection for Armenian national team easier. We must watch more games, preferably from the stadium, in order to have a better understanding about the level of players,” he added.