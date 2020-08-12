Joao Paulo de Oliveira had to give up ByKolles Le Mans seat

The 2010 Formula Nippon champ and veteran Nissan GT500 chauffeur exposed he checked the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 in 2015 which strategies were likewise produced him to belong to the group’s line-up for the preceding FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa.

But Japan’s rigorous migration guidelines avoided de Oliveira from taking up the seat, as leaving the nation would have avoided him from returning to and honouring his dedications with the Kondo Racing GT300 group this season.

Instead, previous DTM champ Bruno Spengler was picked to sign up with ByKolles regulars Tom Dillmann and Oliver Webb for the French endurance classic on September 19-20

“I tested the car last year at Brno alongside Tom Dillmann,” de Oliveira informedMotorsport com. “It was great, the group was extremely pleased with me and thrilled. And we concurred that I was going to race with them this year at Spa and Le Mans.

“And then all this mess [happened], particularly in Japan not being able to leave the nation and return. If I was able to return to Japan, it would not be an issue. But if I left now I could not race once again in SUPER GT the rest of this year, so it’s a no-no.

Kiyoto Fujinami, Joao Paulo de Oliveira （ #56 Kondo Racing GT-R ） Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

“It’s extremely regrettable due to the fact that it was my very first genuine chance to …