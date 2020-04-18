Joao Moreira v Zac Purton at Sha Tin | Racing News

Joao Moreira and Zac Purton proceed their tussle for the title of Hong Kong’s high jockey at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Both riders have gained three championships every within the final six years, with Purton triumphing within the 2013-14 season and final two campaigns, whereas Moreira was champion between 2014 and 2017.

Moreira has 101 winners within the bag this time period, with Purton only one behind on the century mark after hitting a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Purton has eight rides at Sha Tin, together with the Ricky Yiu-trained Mighty Giant, who’s in search of a hat-trick within the Dorset Handicap over seven furlongs.

“He’s a lovely horse, he’s got a big long action and he loves to gallop along – there’s a lot to like about him,” Purton mentioned.

The New Zealand-bred gelding can be having simply his seventh profession begin and has solely been out of the locations as soon as.

“He’s done nothing wrong – he’s continued to improve as he’s gone along,” Purton mentioned.

“He’s been winning nicely and he’s a good, honest horse who gives everything and I’m sure he’ll do that again.”

Moreira’s mount Juneau Park is Mighty Giant’s predominant rival in Purton’s view, having gained his final two begins as properly.

Purton mentioned: “At the weights, Juneau Park goes to get his likelihood – my bloke likes to roll alongside so he will have his likelihood to sit down on my again to attempt to run me down.

“I think Juneau Park looks one-paced so it’s going to suit him as well.”

Juneau Park will carry 13lb lower than Mighty Giant and Moreira is hoping he can take advantage of his lighter burden.

“He’s up to class three (races) now, but with the lighter weight he’s probably going to appreciate that and we’re going to find out if he really is going as well as we think he is,” Moreira mentioned.

“He’s a horse that has a lot of potential, he’s still improving and in my opinion he’s far from where he’s going to get to in the ratings – we might see the best of him when he starts stepping out over further.”

Moreira has a full card of 10 rides at Sha Tin, with last-time-out scorers Defining Moment and Fantasy amongst his mounts.