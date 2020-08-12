Joao Felix wants to grow like Antoine Griezmann under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid

The Spanish giants have yet to regularly see the very best of their record finalizing, who states he wants to mirror a club legend’s increase to prominence

Joao Felix hopes to replicate Antoine Griezmann’s increase under the stewardship of Diego Simeone, whose design of football the Portugal star insists he has no issue with at Atletico Madrid.

Atleti puzzled up EUR126 million (₤113 m/$148 m) to indication the prodigious forward from Benfica after Griezmann left for Barcelona, beating numerous suitors throughout European football to his signature.

It has actually been a hit-and-miss launching project for Joao Felix, who has actually up until now scored 8 objectives and offered 3 helps in 35 looks throughout all competitors.

Inconsistent type and injuries combined with flashes of luster have actually been the story of his season, however the 20- year-old still harbours aspirations of ending up being a star at Atleti like Griezmann prior to him.

“If I can do what Griezmann has done or improve it, it will be fine because he has made history in this club,” Joao Felix informedMarca

“He has actually done it extremely well, he has actually grown a lot with El Cholo [Simeone], and if I do it the exact same, much better for me.”

Some experts have actually recommended that Joao Felix’s assaulting nature is at chances with the stiff nature of Simeone’s training design.

Simeone has actually kept Joao Felix will reveal his finest …