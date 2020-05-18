Joao Felix: Atletico Madrid happy to restart La Liga next weekend | Football News





Joao Felix returned to socially distanced ‘small group’ coaching with Atletico Madrid on Monday

Atletico Madrid’s gamers could be happy to restart the season next weekend, ahead Joao Felix has mentioned, as his aspect educated collectively on Monday for the primary time.

Atletico joined golf equipment throughout Spain’s high two divisions in coaching in teams of up to 10 gamers after getting the inexperienced gentle from the federal government to transfer into the penultimate stage of the league’s four-phase plan to return to exercise.

Organising physique La Liga have mentioned they hope to resume the ultimate 11 rounds of matches, which might be performed with out spectators, from June 12, though the return to competitors requires the approval of the federal government.

“We’re feeling very good and are very excited about playing again, if it were up to us we would return this weekend but we’ll have to wait and work hard so we can get off to a good start,” Felix advised Atletico’s web site after Monday’s session.

“We worked hard at home to make sure we didn’t lose our fitness and it’s been easy to get back to doing cardio work. Now we’re starting to work with the ball again and will do that every day so we can return to normality.

“It’s the primary day we’ve been ready to come collectively and we’ve been taking part in plenty of small-sided video games which is what we love doing and what we have been lacking essentially the most. I missed taking part in in opposition to my team-mates and scoring objectives.”

Rayo gamers refuse to practice over pay reduce

Spanish second division aspect Rayo Vallecano refused to flip up for the primary day of group coaching due to a dispute with the membership hierarchy over a pay reduce for workers and gamers, a membership supply mentioned on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano gamers are in a dispute with the membership over pay cuts to workers

While each membership in Spain’s high two divisions held group coaching on Monday for the primary time since play was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rayo’s gamers got a person programme to observe at house.

In May, Rayo joined numerous Spanish golf equipment in introducing a brief pay reduce underwritten by the federal government, referred to as an ERTE, after the season was provisionally suspended.

Coach Paco Jemez criticised the pay reduce, nevertheless, arguing that it was not obligatory because the membership was in a wholesome state financially, and known as for all non-playing workers to obtain their full wages in the course of the interval.