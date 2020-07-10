The stepfather of a British backpacker whose boyfriend Peter Falconio was murdered in the Australian outback nearly two decades ago has sensationally said that he believes the person convicted of killing him is innocent.

Broome mechanic Bradley John Murdoch was convicted of murdering Mr Falconio, 28, and assaulting Joanne Lees, then 27, on a remote stretch of the Stuart Highway near Barrow Creek, north of Alice Springs, in 2001.

He pleaded simple to the infamous outback murder and it has professed his innocence despite a Northern Territory court sentencing him to life in jail following a DNA match found on Ms Lees’ T-shirt.

Murdoch, now 62, is considered to have hidden Mr Falconio’s body, that has never been found despite extensive searches.

Ms Lees hid in bushland for five hours while Murdoch hunted her along with his dog, before she were able to flag down a truck driver.

Speaking from the West Yorkshire town of Huddersfield where the couple grew up, her stepfather Vincent James said his opinion on the case was swayed by way of a British documentary series which aired last month.

‘I’m convinced Bradley Murdoch is innocent, I didn’t during the time but I really do now,’ Mr James told News Corp.

The series entitled Murder in the Outback – broadcast on the UK’s Channel 4 – left viewers stunned by the claim Mr Falconio ‘faked his or her own death’ to commit insurance fraud.

‘I watched the program and [from] all of the forensic evidence it would appear that he is not guilty,’ the stepfather said.

‘At the full time when I was there I thought he was guilty however now I do not.’

Ms Lees reportedly still owns property in Huddersfield but is rarely seen in the city – located about 22km south-west of Leeds in northern England.

Mr Falconio’s parents also still live there and have spent much of the past 2 full decades dedicated to finding his human body.

In June’s episode of Murder in the Outback, a former defence lawyer made a shocking claim from of Peter’s friends who said the backpacker was ‘capable of faking his or her own death and committing term life insurance fraud’.

Police in Australia have discounted suggestions Mr Falconio faked his or her own death.

The lawyer, Andrew Fraser, said an individual claiming to be always a friend of Mr Falconio’s suggested he’d committed term life insurance fraud.

He told the cameras: ‘One such theory that came to our attention is that Peter Falconio could have faked his or her own disappearance.

‘It’s a statement that comes from someone who describes himself as a mate of Peter’s. And that statement paints an image of Peter Falconio that numerous people could find surprising.’

The anonymous friend – who was working three nights a week for an insurance provider – told Australian authorities that the backpacker was known as ‘dodgy Pete’ because he was always known for scamming.

He explained he’d chatted to Peter about how precisely people were taking out fully life insurance policy cover for a few of months before going to a foreign country and putting in a false claim.

In a statement, the unnamed friend said: ‘There is not any doubt within my mind that Peter Falconio is capable of performing the scam.

‘I would not take the least bit amazed if that he attempted to defraud a life insurance coverage just for the amount of money. Before that he went away he explained he had applied for a policy.’

Last year, Murdoch was diagnosed with cancer, triggering a last-ditch attempt from police to elicit a confession in exchange for moving him to a prison nearer to his family.

The murderer will be held in the Darwin Correctional Centre where that he spends his days in the kitchen as a pastry chef and it has become known for his desserts.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, according to the NT News.

Police hope the ‘backpacker killer’ will reveal where that he buried your body in exchange if you are transferred from his Northern Territory jail to a Western Australian prison to be nearer to his family as that he battles cancer.

Murdoch can make an application for parole from 2033 but unless that he reveals the positioning of Mr Falconio’s human body, the application will soon be denied.