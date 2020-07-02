Joanna Gaines says she and husband Chip ‘leaned on each other’s strengths’ during past ‘moments of weakness’

“Chip and his family have always had this thing that Gaines never quit, so he’d say, ‘Jo, we’re not going to quit, we’re going to make it through this,’” Joanna, 42, informed Us Weekly.

Despite their drive to by no means surrender, Joanna admitted that there have been moments when she and Chip “would look at each other and just think, ‘How are we going to make it?’ Not seeing the end — not understanding you could actually get through it.”

She even admitted that they’d ask themselves whether or not they need to “bail and get out” at instances as a result of it “seemed so much easier” than working via their struggles.

Luckily, the dynamic duo was capable of come collectively and work as a staff to beat their obstacles.

“We leaned on each other’s strengths in those moments of weakness where I would typically only see the glass half-empty and Chip would see the glass half-full,” Joanna recalled. “Just that sort of pondering actually helped me go, ‘OK, I can do that.'”

The former HGTV star stated that there is “a lot of power in that” mindset.

“When you decide I’m not quitting, there isn’t a plan B, we’re going to make it through that, that shift changes the momentum of things,” she defined.

Chip, 45, stated that “there doesn’t need to be a plan B.”

“It’s sort of like the old history lesson about the sailor or the explorer that literally decided to burn their boat so that they understood there’s no plan B, but I really learned that firsthand.”

Joanna did admit, nonetheless, that whereas their go-get-’em angle helped them in the long term, they did not discover success immediately.

“It doesn’t change it overnight. For us, it was four or five more years of hardship,” she revealed. “Even though we were, like, ‘We’re in it,’ it didn’t mean that all of a sudden everything was going to be easy and we were going to make it.”

The designer additionally provided encouragement to her fellow entrepreneurs who’re struggling to maintain their spirits up.

“There is something about the momentum and the thinking of, ‘We’re going to make it through this, and who knows what it’s going to look like on the other side,'” Joanna stated. “But the one thing I can say is, when I look back, I’m so thankful. We would have missed this moment. We would have missed a lot if we would have just pivoted and gone in another direction because it was easier.”