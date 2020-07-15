Joanna Gaines announces new children’s book ‘The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be’

Per the post, the book is expected in November and is illustrated by Julianna Swaney.

In addition to a promotional animated clip, the post contained a photo of the book’s cover, which includes several floating hot air balloons.

“I wanted my new children’s book to say the very thing that I needed to hear as a kid, and that I want my kids to hear and know deep in their bones, and that I hope your kids will hear and believe, too: The world needs who you were made to be — with all of the kindness and strength and unique qualities that make you who you are,” wrote Gaines, 42, in the caption.

A brief description of the book was also provided on Gaines’ Magnolia website.

“In ‘The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be,’ Joanna tells the story of a group of kids who come together to build their very own hot air balloons. Along the way, these kids learn to work together, leaning in to their own skills and processes, to fill the sky with beautiful colors,” read the description.

Furthermore, the site said the book will showcase “the beauty of celebrating our differences and taking care of one another.”

A theme from the book concluded the message: “You’re one of a kind, and it’s so clear to see: The world needs who you were made to be.”

“The goal was simply to convey a message that all of us need to hear—no matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is, or what you believe in—the world needs you,” Gaines wrote in a blog post about the book. “It needs your abilities and your talents, your quirks and your curiosities, your unique thoughts and your beautiful mind. It needs you just the way you are.”

She also noted that watching her five children — Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2 — grow up served as inspiration for the story.

Gaines has written several other books, including the children’s story “We Are the Gardeners,” which was published in 2019, which was also inspired and even co-written by the Gaines children.

Gaines has penned four additional books: “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave;” “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering;” “Magnolia Table, Volume 2” and “The Magnolia Story.”