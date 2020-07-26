JOANN fabric mask policy: CEO says he’s willing to lose customers over new mask policy

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores CEO Wade Miquelon acknowledged that some customers might be outraged by the policy, which works Monday.

JOANN, which runs about 850 shops throughout 49 states, will now “respectfully encourage” masks despite regional requireds.

“This is the right thing to do,” stated Miquelon, “So, for the really couple of minority [of people] that do not desire to comply, I believe those are most likely customers that we’re willing to lose even if of the circumstance that we remain in.”

Miquelon stated the policy is required as coronavirus cases have actually reached a “tipping point.”