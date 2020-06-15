Joan Of Arc in ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ ‘Memba Her?!

Wisconsin born musician Jane Wiedlin made a name for herself as the punk rock princess and singer of The Go-Go’s in the ’80s … but for movie buffs, Jane might be known for playing the sword-wielding Joan Of Arc in the classic 1989 time-traveling buddy comedy, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”
Jane Wiedlin was cast along side other actors including Hollywood stuntman Al Leong as Genghis Khan, Terry Camilleri as Napoleon Bonaparte … not to mention, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted.
Wiedlin’s other acting credits include ‘Star Trek IV,’ the movie “Clue” and the 1987 live-action version of “Sleeping Beauty.”
