Joan Collins says she clashed with police officer over wearing wrong mask inside store: ‘He yelled at me’

Dame Collins remained inSt Tropez with Piers Morgan and Julian Clary when she went to the Swedish homeware shop. It existed the star declared she was “pounced” on.

The starlet composed in the Spectator, “An officious gendarme ended up being deeply upset by it, and while I was mulling over the advantages of Ikea’s gravadlax vs its smoked salmon, he attacked.

“Gesticulating in Gallic fashion, he yelled at me to put on a proper mask, because visors aren’t legal. Chastised, I slunk away, muttering an Anglo-Saxon expletive under my breath, which, as he glared at me, I feared he might have understood,” the English starlet continued.

“I then tried wearing a clear plastic facemask, of the sort which all the staff at the Byblos were wearing, but although it was easier to speak and to be understood, it forced my face into a hideous rictus,” Collins discussed.

JOAN COLLINS CRITICIZES UK GOVERNMENT

She likewise explained her dislike over how the federal government is dealing with seniors throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Collins stated requiring senior citizens to remain inside is “utter discrimination.”

“I’ve always thought Western society was terribly ageist, and I don’t just mean showbiz folk but across the board,” the Gloden …