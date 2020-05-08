Joan Collins recalls losing her childhood home during WWII: ‘It had been completely destroyed’

Dame Joan Collins recalls World War II

Joan Collins’s childhood home has been destroyed during WWII. She spoke about her experience on “Good Morning Britain” on Friday, to recall the end of WWII in Europe on May 8, 1945 — known as VE Day.

“I do remember the war a little bit, it’s coming back to me more in the last few weeks,” stated the “Dynasty” star, as stated by U.K.’s DailyMail. “I was evacuated with my mother and her sister.

“I remember coming back to London during the pauses in the Blitz, but when we were there it started again,” added the 86-year-old. “We went to a shelter in the Marble Arch tube station. We could go down and sit in this very convivial atmosphere [as] people passed around sandwiches and sang. The next morning we went back to our flat in Maida Vale and it had been completely destroyed.”

Collins stated she has seen some similarities between World War II and what is happening now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As indicated by the outlet, Collins was eleven years old when Allied Victory was celebrated in 1945. Collins stated that she wasn’t really afraid of the war because she could not totally understand it. And at school, both Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini were made out to be “cartoon characters.”

“VE Day was incredibly catching,” stated Collins. “My parents relaxed for the first time. Daddy bundled us into his car and we went down to Piccadilly. People were dancing and singing. It was amazing. Everybody was so happy. It was a feeling of such relief.”

The outlet shared a two-minute national silence was seen to respect the British servicemen and ladies who surrendered their lives during the contention. It was driven by Prince Charles and his significant other Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and communicate from Balmoral, where they are disengaging during the coronavirus emergency.

