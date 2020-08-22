Jo Rae Perkins: The US Senate candidate who took a QAnon pledge

I could not hear her, so I strolled more detailed. Perkins, who is running for the US Senate after winning the Oregon Republican main, explained in the very first minute of our conference that she does not think in the science behind using masks in the middle of the most dangerous pandemic the world has actually seen in 100 years.
“What did you say?” I asked her.
“What are these things?” Perkins duplicated circling her mouth with her hand.
“Those things covering your faces, I can’t see you guys?”
“Oh, masks?” I stated
“Oh, thank you,” she stated.
“Do you not believe in wearing masks?” I reacted.
“Do you see one?” Perkins responded.
“I do not. But what’s your answer?” I stated.
“No,” Perkins stated
“Why not?” I responded.
“They do absolutely nothing to protect you,” she stated with confidence.
So I asked, “How do you know that? Are you a scientist?”
“No, I don’t need to be a scientist. I’ve done tons of reading,” Perkins answered back.
“Oh. Are you a doctor?” I asked.
“I don’t need to be a doctor either. I know how to read,” she stated with a chuckle.
” I absolutely think that that the …