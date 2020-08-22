Jo Rae Perkins: The US Senate candidate who took a QAnon pledge

I could not hear her, so I strolled more detailed. Perkins, who is running for the US Senate after winning the Oregon Republican main, explained in the very first minute of our conference that she does not think in the science behind using masks in the middle of the most dangerous pandemic the world has actually seen in 100 years.

“What did you say?” I asked her.

“What are these things?” Perkins duplicated circling her mouth with her hand.

“Those things covering your faces, I can’t see you guys?” “Oh, masks?” I stated “Oh, thank you,” she stated. “Do you not believe in wearing masks?” I reacted. “Do you see one?” Perkins responded. “I do not. But what’s your answer?” I stated. “No,” Perkins stated “Why not?” I responded. “They do absolutely nothing to protect you,” she stated with confidence. So I asked, “How do you know that? Are you a scientist?” “No, I don’t need to be a scientist. I’ve done tons of reading,” Perkins answered back. “Oh. Are you a doctor?” I asked. “I don’t need to be a doctor either. I know how to read,” she stated with a chuckle. At the time we talked, America had lost nearly 170,000 lives to Covid-19 , and the country’s leading researchers continue to state masks assist stop its spread. Top financial experts state a across the country required might cut economic pain Perkins is persuaded otherwise. She belittles recommendations provided by America’s leading transmittable illness professionalDr Anthony Fauci, and she thinks that the Covid -19 death toll is being controlled. ” I absolutely think that that the …

