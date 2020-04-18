Jo Ferguson’s mother pays tribute to tragic fashionista

Jo Ferguson’s mother has paid tribute to the fashionista and revealed what occurred on a secret journey to Sydney whereas she was dying.

Ferguson, 46, died in hospital on April eight from severe well being issues together with liver and kidney failure, each stemming from years of a lot publicised alcohol abuse.

At the peak of her profession, Ferguson was style editor at Cleo journal and the go-to stylist for a lot of main celebrities.

She was an everyday at A-list occasions and on crimson carpets.

But none of that glamour was on show on the small chapel in Adelaide on Thursday.

Ferguson’s mother Patricia, Scott and sister-in-law Eliza smiled bravely as they arrived to mourn their cherished one.

Strict coronavirus measures meant there might be not more than 10 mourners within the service, whereas journey restrictions affected the power of associates travelling interstate to attend.

After the temporary service, a wicker coffin with Ferguson’s physique was taken away on a bike to be cremated – simply as she had requested.

Despite shedding a few of her movie star associates as her life spiralled through the years, many paid tribute to the stylist within the wake of her dying.

A good friend, Lisa Poulos, requested individuals to gentle a candle at 1pm, the time of Ferguson’s funeral, to honour her and to depart messages of affection which might be handed on to her household.

Among these to write a prolonged tribute was mannequin Kristy Hinze, for whom Ferguson was bridesmaid at her 2009 marriage ceremony to U.S billionaire James Clark.

‘I’ve met a few of the greatest individuals I do know on the planet due to Jo Ferguson. Jo was my greatest good friend,’ Hinze wrote.

But she stated ‘melancholy, anxiousness and alcohol did not combine nicely’ along with her good friend’s psychological well being points, and she or he wished they’d bought the prospect to ‘half otherwise’.

‘When I knew Jo she was vivacious with an infectious smile and a lust for all times. The lady each lady wished to be,’ Hinze wrote.

‘Quick with wit, confidence chic, charismatic and exquisite inside and outside.

‘I’m heartbroken that we by no means had the prospect to half otherwise. I can not change that now however I want upon want that I might see that sparkle once more.

‘I really like you Jo. I hope you might be lastly at peace.’

Ferguson as soon as dated TV star Tom Williams and alongside Hinze been regulars at high get together spots throughout Sydney – taking photographs with celebrities from Jon Bon Jovi to native Victoria’s Secret mannequin Miranda Kerr.

Once among the many most recognisable faces in town, Ferguson’s downwards spiral started within the early 2010s.

She give up her job at Woman’s Day with a sudden e mail at 4.30pm one Friday in 2011, a transfer that involved lots of these shut to her.

Soon she was asking associates for cash and had turned to alcohol.

But a funeral discover from her household this week gave perception into Ferguson’s determined efforts to flip her life round lately.

Ferguson was a crimson carpet common and infrequently rubbed shoulders with celebrities corresponding to American music legend Jon Bon Jovi

Her type information landed her a lot wanted media jobs as style editor for magazines like Cleo and Woman’s Day

The bubbly blonde is pictured with supermodel Miranda Kerr at an A-list get together in Sydney on September 13, 2007

‘Jo lived three lifetimes in her superb 46 years. She travelled the world throughout her spectacular styling profession and her enthusiasm and joyous nature helped her obtain appreciable recognition, which made her entire household proud,’ the discover learn.

‘She spent an inordinate time on her telephone… shopping for issues. Her new home was her dream and she or he crammed it with putting artworks and beautiful furnishings.

‘Numerous parcels constantly arrived at her residence… Christmas day by day.

‘She was right here. She was cherished. Her life made a distinction.’

Ferguson, who was identified with blood poisoning in late 2019, was positioned on a life help machine in March, solely to be discharged after which readmitted.

The blood poisoning got here after a complication from a blood transfusion, following a fall down the steps of her Sydney residence in 2016.

She moved to Adelaide to be nearer to household after the accident.

In her last days, Ferguson requested medical doctors to flip of her life help as an alternative of staying sober for six months which might have certified her for a life-saving liver transplant.

Tributes flowed from the Sydney celebrities she as soon as styled and partied with within the days after her dying was introduced by brother Scott.