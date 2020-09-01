JN Flat Walking Machine Household Small Indoor Ultra-Quiet Folding Electric Treadmill for Fitness



Color—Tech Silver/Rose Pink

Shock absorption—–four-wheel drive lateral shock absorption,

Motor peak value—–3.0HP

Running belt—–EVA cushion layer

Expanded size—–1215 X 500X 114cm

Maximum load-200 kg

Net weight—–17.5KG

Control method———Remote control

LED LCD display

Window display——speed, time, mileage

Continuous output horsepower——–0.5HP

×A wireless remote control is included with the machine, which can be used after power-on. It can be used to control the start, acceleration, deceleration, program and other actions of the treadmill. The remote control goes through hundreds. Thousands of model optimizations make the grip comfortable and not easy to lose

× LCD LED display panel.

×Multi-point interactive shock absorption system