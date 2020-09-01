JN Flat Walking Machine Household Small Indoor Ultra-Quiet Folding Electric Treadmill for Fitness

Price: $438.50
(as of Sep 01,2020 12:38:37 UTC – Details)
Color—Tech Silver/Rose Pink
Shock absorption—–four-wheel drive lateral shock absorption,
Motor peak value—–3.0HP
Running belt—–EVA cushion layer
Expanded size—–1215 X 500X 114cm
Maximum load-200 kg
Net weight—–17.5KG
Control method———Remote control
LED LCD display
Window display——speed, time, mileage
Continuous output horsepower——–0.5HP
×A wireless remote control is included with the machine, which can be used after power-on. It can be used to control the start, acceleration, deceleration, program and other actions of the treadmill. The remote control goes through hundreds. Thousands of model optimizations make the grip comfortable and not easy to lose
× LCD LED display panel.
×Multi-point interactive shock absorption system