JLB7Tech Video Doorbell Intercom System,4-Wire 7″ Monitor Door Phone with IR Night Version Camera,Dual-Way Ring Doorbell,Support Remote Unlock,Monitoring,Recording,Snapshot(Don’t Work with Wi-Fi)

JLB7Tech Video Doorbell Camera Intercom System with 7” LCD Monitor and IR Night Version Wide Angle Door Camera



Features:

1.7″ color TFT LCD without radiation, low power consumption fashion and Ultra-thin design.

2.600TVL camera with night vision, equipped with IR LED and Light sensor, 120°wide angle

3.Color, brightness and ringtone volume can be adjustable according to personal preference.

4.Hands free intercom,sensitivity touch button makes perfect experience, support Door

answering,monitoring, electronic lock and unlock.

5.Automatically snapshot and recording,when visitor press the doorbell or triggered motion detection, the Doorbell will automatically take a photo or record a video save in a additional Micro SD card (not included).

6.IP65 Waterproof cover design, work stable in rainy day,cloudy day or even in snow.

7.Up to 2 doorbells and 2 CCTV Cameras can be connected with 4 indoor monitors.

8.Easy installation by yourself with adapter and cable, please refer according to operating instruction.



Specifications:

Indoor Monitor

Monitor & Resolution:7″ Color TFT LCD, 1024(H)*600(V)

Delay Calling Time:120s

Adapter input: AC100~240V, 50/60Hz

Adapter output: DC12V 1000mA

Power: ≤5W (operation), ≤0.2W (standby)

Dimensions: 192 * 132* 18mm

Operation Temp:-10°C ~60°C

Extension Memory: Micro SD card(32GB Max)



OutDoorbell

Camera sensor: 1/4 CMOS,600TVL(CVBS)

Power Supply: Supplied from indoor monitor

Panel material:Anti-oxidation aluminum alloy/acrylic

Dimensions: 128.14 *48.14 * 32.1mm



Packing includes:

1x Indoor Monitor

1x Outdoorbell

1x Power Adapter

2x English User Manual

【REMOTE UNLOCK】Smart video doorbell intercom system,when visitor press the button on out doorbell camera, indoor monitor will ring just press the Unlock button and welcome your visitors. Supports 2-way talk between indoor monitor and out doorbell camera, all can controlled directly from the indoor monitor for even further security and convenience

【AUTOMATIC RECORD AND SNAPSHOT】The out doorbell camera will automatically take a photo and short video when visitor press the video doorbell or triggered motion detection. Photo and video can also be stored in an additional Micro SD card(Max 32GB)

【DURABLE IR OUT DOORBELL CAMERA】Equipped with light sensor, LED and 120°wide angle lens,the durable out doorbell camera can automatically switch the IR LED on night provide clear images; Durable aluminum and acrylic front panel to protect against potential vandalism. Waterproofing and dust-proofing

【MULTIPLE INTERCOM & MULTI-DEVICE INTERCONNECTION】Up to 2 doorbells can be connected with 4 indoor monitors. All the monitors can see,hear,speak to the out door camera and unlock the door. Up to support connect additional 2xCCTV camera,2x alarm optional record or snapshot when alarming,giving you more comprehensive protection for your home.

【EASY INSTALLATION AND OPERATION】 You can install the video intercom system with adapter and cable we provide in this kit. Equipped friendly operation interface, more convenient and easier to operate the device.