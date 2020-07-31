JLB7tech Video Doorbell Intercom System,4-Wire 7″ LCD Touch Button Monitor and IR Night Version Doorbell Camera,Support Remote Unlock,Monitoring,Dual-Way Video Door Phone kit(Don’t Work with wi-fi)



JLB7Tech Video Doorbell Intercom System with 7” LCD Monitor and IR Night Version Out Door Camera(NO WIFI)

Features:

1. 7″ color TFT LCD without radiation, low power consumption and high definition, fashion and Ultra-thin design.

2. 420TVL camera, equipped with IR LED and Light sensor, the Light sensor will turn on the IR led automatically when light in low level.

3. Color, brightness and ringtone volume can be adjustable according to personal preference.

4. Hands free intercom,sensitivity touch button makes perfect experience.

5. Support Door Answering,Monitoring, Electronic Lock and unlock.

6. Built with IP44 waterproof design, work stable in rainy day, cloud day, snow; Antioxidant and durable to use.

7. Up to 2 doorbells can be connected with 1 indoor monitor



Specifications:

Indoor Monitor

Monitor & Resolution:7″ Color HD TFT LCD, 800*480

Intercom Code:Hands-free, two-way conversation

Delay Calling Time:120s

Wiring: 4 wires

Adapter input: AC100~240V, 50/60HzAdapter output: DC12 V 1000mA

Power: ≤5W (operation), ≤0.2W (standby)



Out Doorbell

Camera sensor: 1/4 CMOS,420TVL

Night version:IR LED illumination for better night vision

Power Supply: Supplied from indoor monitor

Panel material:Anti-oxidation aluminum alloy/acrylic

Features: IP44 waterproof,Dustproof,and Anti-vandal



Packing includes:

1x Indoor Monitor

1x Outdoor bell

1x Power Adapter

2x English User Manual

ATTENTION:

The wired video doorbell intercom is not wireless & no need to set up WIFI.

Extension cable not included.

