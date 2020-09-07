JLab Audio JBuds Pro Bluetooth Wireless Signature Earbuds | Titanium 10mm Drivers | 6-Hour Battery Life | Music Controls | Noise Isolation | Bluetooth 4.1 Extra Gel Tips and Cush Fins | Graphite/Teal



Price: $19.88

(as of Sep 07,2020 03:44:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

GO WIRELESS. GO WITH PERFECT SOUND.



Ready to kick it wirelessly for over 6 hours with your favorite signature earbud? The JBuds Pro Bluetooth Signature Earbuds provide their same amazing JLab C3 Sound and bumping bass as you move about your day. For the ultimate secure fit, they’re designed with Adjustable Tip Placement (ATP) that will allow your earbud to sit at different depths in your ear. Additional security is added with their included Cush Fins and extra gel ear tips for comfort wherever you GO. It’s time to #FINDYOURGO.

CUSTOM FIT



3 ways to fine-tune your fit. The patent-pending Adjustable Tip Placement adapts the depth of your JBuds Pro. Add Cush Fin Technology for extra size options that lock you into the music. Need all-day comfort? Pair the JBuds Pro with 3 gel tip sizes (small, medium or large) to take on the most intimidating playlists.

BLUETOOTH PLAYTIME

Ready to go wireless? With up to 6-hours of Bluetooth playtime, experience clear crisp sound wherever you GO. Link your Bluetooth enabled device and stream from up to 30 feet away while you get work done, sweat it out, or just kick it poolside.

UNIVERSAL CONTROLS

Controls are effortlessly at your fingertips while you’re out and about. Play, pause, change tracks, and adjust volume all using the in-line controls. Take or reject calls with the built-in microphone with just a click, and your friends will never know that you’re on your way out the door.

CRYSTAL CLEAR SOUND

Finely tuned, high-performance titanium drivers deliver a clean, crisp sound for highs, lows and every range in between. With a hi-fi noise-reducing design, your tunes will take over everywhere you GO.

Bluetooth

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bluetooth Hours

6 Hours

6 Hours

12 Hours

6+ Hours

90 Degree Headphone Jack

✓

Microphone for Phone Calls

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Music Control Panel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Sound Capability

C3 Technology

C3 Technology

EQ3 Sound

C3 Technology

Designed for Cellphones

6-HOUR PLAYTIME: Keep your music hassle-free by wirelessly linking your Bluetooth enabled device and streaming from up to 30 feet away. With up to 6 hours Bluetooth playtime of mind-blowing sound that’ll leave you with good vibes all day long.

COMFORTABLE FIT: The earbuds fit perfectly in your ears and provide a comfortable listening experience you can use all day. 3 soft silicone gel tips provide a super comfortable, noise-reducing fit and 2 Cush Fins guarantee a perfect fit.

TAKE CONTROL: The JBuds Pro are built with and in-line remote and microphone, so you can control the volume, skip tracks, activate Siri, Google Assistant and answering or hanging up calls all without taking out your phone.

TWO YEAR WARRANTY/30 DAY GUARANTEE -We are so sure you’ll be happy with your purchase that we offer a “30-Day Money-Back Guarantee” to ensure customer satisfaction of our Jlab products. Also included with our products is a 2-year limited warranty to ensure you are covered for up to two years in case any issues with our products arise.