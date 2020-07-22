JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case | Dual Connect | IP44 Sweat Resistance | Bluetooth 5.0 Connection | 3 EQ Sound Settings: JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost… (Blue)



Price: $29.88

(as of Jul 22,2020 05:04:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including Bluetooth earbuds, headphones and speakers. Founded in 2005, our mission is to enhance how you GO through life with incredible sound, inspired design, and innovative technology without the rockstar bill.

True to our roots, #TeamJLab embodies the So Cal life: Laidback, upbeat energy and an active lifestyle. No matter your passion, we keep you GOing with high-quality gear, inspired designs, and world class, hassle free customer support.

It doesn’t matter how you GO, just GO.

GO Air True Wireless Earbuds are our smallest fit ever, 20% smaller than JBuds Air, and offer 20+ hours of total playtime. The slimmer case is easily accessible, and a strong magnet secures the buds especially when you are on-the-GO. Easy on the wallet, JLab GO Air features touch controls and dual connect, allowing the earbuds to be used independently.

SMALLER DESIGN

Go Air are 20% smaller than the JBuds Air. This means a slimmer profile, great for smaller ears. A longer earbud stem provides a more snug in-ear fit, creating a perfect seal for crystal clear sound. Pocket friendly case features an integrated charging cable for on-the-GO.

LONG BATTERY LIFE

Listen for the long battery life; stay for the comfort. GO Air features 5 hours of playtime in each earbud and 15+ extra hours from the charging case. That’s 20+ hours of playtime. Recharge hassle-free with the charging case and integrated charging cable.

DUAL CONNECT

Use either earbud independently or use both and experience a seamless connection no matter the situation. Both earbuds auto connect to your device, so no need to worry about switching or missing a connection. A built-in MEMS microphone in each bud ensures clear calls.

CUSTOM EQ3 SOUND



Featuring 8mm neodymium drivers, GO Air provides a crystal clear sound. With the optimal fit – try all three gel tip sizes to achieve a secure in-ear seal – you’ll enjoy amazing sound for all your tunes, calls and more. With just a tap or two via touch sensors, you can choose the sound to match your personal preference between: JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost modes – without an app.

Bluetooth Enabled

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Total Playtime Hours (incl. charging case)

24+ Total (3.5+ Hours in Earbuds)

40+ Total (6 Hours in Earbuds)

30+ Total (6 Hours in Earbuds)

24+ Total (6 Hours in Earbuds)

8+ Hours (no charging case)

IPX Sweatproof Rating

IP55

IP66

IP55

IP55

IP66

Microphone Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Charging Case Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

DUAL CONNECT: Use either earbud independently or use both and experience a seamless connection no matter the situation. Both earbuds auto connect to your device, so no need to worry about switching or missing a connection. A built-in MEMS microphone in each bud ensures clear calls.

SMALLER DESIGN: Go Air are 20% smaller than the JBuds Air. This means a slimmer profile, great for smaller ears. A longer earbud stem provides a more snug in-ear fit, creating a perfect seal for crystal clear sound. Pocket friendly case features an integrated charging cable for on-the-GO.

CUSTOM EQ3 SOUND: Featuring 8mm neodymium drivers, GO Air provides a crystal clear sound. With the optimal fit – try all three gel tip sizes to achieve a secure in-ear seal – you’ll enjoy amazing sound for all your tunes, calls and more. With just a tap or two via touch sensors, you can choose the sound to match your personal preference between: JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost modes – without an app.

INCLUDES: GO Air Earbuds, Charging Case with Integrated Charging Cable, 3 Sets Gel Tips: Small, Medium, Large, JLab Two Year Warranty.