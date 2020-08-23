JKM XL Air Fryer Oven Stainless Steel 5.3 Quart, 8 Cooking Preset, 15 E-Recipes, Multifunction LED Digital Display, No Oily Smoke Frying Cooking, Auto Shut Off, 1700W (5.3 Quart, Black&Stainless Steel)

Price: $109.99
Easy Digital LED Touch Display
1 Selecting the power key for 3 seconds will turn on the air fryer;selecting your temperature and time;
2 Selecting the Power key a second time will start the cooking process;
3 Pressing the power key for 3 seconds to close the entire device during cooking.
8 Cooking Preset
MEAT, WINGS, SHRIMP, FISH, SNACKS, FRIES, BAKE, VEGETABLES or set your own temperature, giving you more choices control over the food you are cooking.*The E-recipes PDF will be delivered to your mailbox after Amazon has shipped it. Please check the email from the seller.
Family Size for 3-5 People
Dimension of big non-stick inner basket: 8.07″x8.27″x4.92″. Perfect appliance for families, single and those who have busy schedules. (3–5 people).
Detachable Inner Basket
Anti-Slip Feet Mat
Hot Air Outlet
Presets
8
–
–
Capacity
5.3 Quart
3.7 Quart
3.7 Quart
Power
1700W
1500W
1500W
Voltage
AC 120V
AC 120V
AC 120V
Smart Auto Pause For Safety
✓
✓
✓
Temperature Range
170°F-400°F
170°F-400°F
170°F-400°F
Time Range
60mins
60mins
60mins