JKM XL Air Fryer Oven Stainless Steel 5.3 Quart, 8 Cooking Preset, 15 E-Recipes, Multifunction LED Digital Display, No Oily Smoke Frying Cooking, Auto Shut Off, 1700W (5.3 Quart, Black&Stainless Steel)

Easy Digital LED Touch Display

1 Selecting the power key for 3 seconds will turn on the air fryer;selecting your temperature and time;

2 Selecting the Power key a second time will start the cooking process;

3 Pressing the power key for 3 seconds to close the entire device during cooking.

8 Cooking Preset

MEAT, WINGS, SHRIMP, FISH, SNACKS, FRIES, BAKE, VEGETABLES or set your own temperature, giving you more choices control over the food you are cooking.*The E-recipes PDF will be delivered to your mailbox after Amazon has shipped it. Please check the email from the seller.

Family Size for 3-5 People

Dimension of big non-stick inner basket: 8.07″x8.27″x4.92″. Perfect appliance for families, single and those who have busy schedules. (3–5 people).

Detachable Inner Basket

Anti-Slip Feet Mat

Hot Air Outlet

Presets

8

–

–

Capacity

5.3 Quart

3.7 Quart

3.7 Quart

Power

1700W

1500W

1500W

Voltage

AC 120V

AC 120V

AC 120V

Smart Auto Pause For Safety

✓

✓

✓

Temperature Range

170°F-400°F

170°F-400°F

170°F-400°F

Time Range

60mins

60mins

60mins