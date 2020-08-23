JKM XL Air Fryer Oven Stainless Steel 5.3 Quart, 8 Cooking Preset, 15 E-Recipes, Multifunction LED Digital Display, No Oily Smoke Frying Cooking, Auto Shut Off, 1700W (5.3 Quart, Black&Stainless Steel)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $109.99
(as of Aug 23,2020 10:23:28 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

air fryerair fryer

air fryer

air fryer

AIR FRYER

AIR FRYER

air fryer

air fryer

Easy Digital LED Touch Display

1 Selecting the power key for 3 seconds will turn on the air fryer;selecting your temperature and time;

2 Selecting the Power key a second time will start the cooking process;

3 Pressing the power key for 3 seconds to close the entire device during cooking.

8 Cooking Preset

MEAT, WINGS, SHRIMP, FISH, SNACKS, FRIES, BAKE, VEGETABLES or set your own temperature, giving you more choices control over the food you are cooking.*The E-recipes PDF will be delivered to your mailbox after Amazon has shipped it. Please check the email from the seller.

Family Size for 3-5 People

Dimension of big non-stick inner basket: 8.07″x8.27″x4.92″. Perfect appliance for families, single and those who have busy schedules. (3–5 people).

air fryer

air fryer

air fryer

air fryer

air fryer

air fryer

air fryer

air fryer

Detachable Inner Basket

Detachable Inner Basket

Anti-Slip Feet Mat

Hot Air Outlet

air fryerair fryer

Presets

8

Capacity

5.3 Quart

3.7 Quart

3.7 Quart

Power

1700W

1500W

1500W

Voltage

AC 120V

AC 120V

AC 120V

Smart Auto Pause For Safety

Temperature Range

170°F-400°F

170°F-400°F

170°F-400°F

Time Range

60mins

60mins

60mins

Post Views: 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR