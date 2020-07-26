JKM Air Fryer 3.7 Quart, Multifunction Cooking Machine, Adjustable Timer&Temp, No Oily Smoke Frying Cooking, Auto Shut Off, 1500W, Nevy Blue



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 12:55:51 UTC – Details)





Healthier: JKM air fryer uses air circulation technology to help reduce added fat by 80%,quickly than ovens and with a minuscule amount of oil compared to deep-fried foods.

Designed in California: 3.7 QT Airfryer of special color, features a double basket design the perfect appliance for families, single and those who have busy schedules. (2–3 people).

Deluxe Knob Control:60 minute cooking timer with auto-shut off when your food is done. Heating & Power indicator lights. Variable temperature control 170°~400°F, giving you total control over the food you are cooking.

Safer: 120V, 1500W, the auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. (TIPS: the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier clean up).

Easy to clean: Features non-stick coating to make cleaning a breeze. After cooking, allow the basket to cool down and then wipe clean with a kitchen cloth or place in the dishwasher.