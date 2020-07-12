JK Rowling’s handprints smeared with ‘blood-like’ red paint by vandals amid ‘transphobic’ row

An imprint of JK Rowling’s handprints in her home town of Edinburgh have been splattered with red paint amid accusations of transphobia.

The handprints, of installed outside Edinburgh City Chambers in 2008, have already been targeted with blood-like paint following backlash against comments made by Rowling.

Images of the frequently gilded prints now splattered red were shared to social media by trans activists, with a transgender rights flag placed nearby.

Rowling’s recent comments, such as for instance suggesting that gender transition hormones are a ‘new type of conversion therapy’, have been denounced as ‘homophobic’ and ‘transphobic’.

The term TERF, which represents ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’, in addition has been associated with Rowling amid a furious row over transgender dilemmas throughout the past month.

The Harry Potter author sparked fury in recent weeks when she reacted to an on the web article titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for folks who menstruate.’

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there was once a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’, the award-winning writer shared with her 14.5million followers.

Stung by criticism, the writer – whose Harry Potter books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide – sought to justify her decision to speak out in a deeply personal essay.

Recalling the way the trauma of ‘a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties’ had informed her taking into consideration the trans issue and women’s rights, Ms Rowling explained: ‘Like every single other domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor I know, I’m nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who’ve been abused by men.’

The handprints were installed when Rowling received the Edinburgh award, by popular vote from the town in 2008, merely a year after she released the Deathly Hallows.