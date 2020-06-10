JK Rowling writes open letter defending her comments about transgender people

JK Rowling has published an open letter on her website, where she makes a lengthy defence of her comments about transgender people.
The Harry Potter author received a widespread backlash after taking issue with a headline about “people who menstruate” and tweets which were accused of transphobia.
Among those to criticise Rowling include former Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stars Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.