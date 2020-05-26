JK Rowling unveils The Ickabog, her first non-Harry Potter children’s book

Image copyright

JK Rowling has stunned followers with the announcement of a model new children’s book, which she is publishing in every day instalments on her web site at no cost.

The Ickabog is a fairytale, and is Rowling’s first children’s story to not be related to Harry Potter.

She wrote it greater than a decade in the past for her personal youngsters, and has determined to mud it off in the course of the pandemic.

It’s for “children on lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times”, she mentioned.

Chapters of The Ickabog can be printed every day between 15:00 BST on Tuesday and 10 July on The Ickabog website.

The creator mentioned she initially supposed to launch it after the seventh and closing Harry Potter novel got here out in 2007.

But she determined to take a break from publishing, and put the manuscript in her attic.

“Over time I came to think of it as a story that belonged to my two younger children, because I’d read it to them in the evenings when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory,” she wrote on her website.

‘Extraordinary expertise’

A couple of weeks in the past, she instructed to her youngsters that she would possibly retrieve it from her loft.

“My now teenagers were touchingly enthusiastic, so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again.

“As I labored to complete the book, I began studying chapters nightly to the household once more.

“This was one of the most extraordinary experiences of my writing life, as The Ickabog’s first two readers told me what they remember from when they were tiny, and demanded the reinstatement of bits they’d particularly liked (I obeyed).”

Snippets of pages she posted on Twitter revealed the names of characters referred to as Bertram and King Fred.

It was written to be learn aloud, however is appropriate to be learn alone by youngsters between seven and 9, she mentioned.

The story is about reality and the abuse of energy, she defined.

“To forestall one obvious question: the idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now.

“The themes are timeless and will apply to any period or any nation.”

Illustration competition

It will be published as an actual book in English in November, with all author royalties going “to assist teams who’ve been notably impacted by the pandemic”.

She has also asked young readers to draw their own illustrations, with the best pictures to be included in the published books.

“I need to see imaginations run wild!” she wrote. “Creativity, inventiveness and energy are an important issues: we aren’t essentially in search of probably the most technical ability!”

