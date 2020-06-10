JK Rowling reveals she is a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor in wake of trans row

Her web log added: “Huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists; I know this because so many ‘ve got in touch with me to tell their stories. They’re afraid of doxxing, of losing their jobs or their livelihoods, and of violence.

“But endlessly unpleasant as its constant targeting of me has been, I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.”

Explaining why she had opted for to write a blog, Rowling said all she wanted was “similar empathy, similar understanding” that is currently afforded to trans people to be “extended to the many millions of women whose sole crime is wanting their concerns to be heard without receiving threats and abuse”.

Her intervention came just hours after she faced criticism from Eddie Redmayne, who said his transgender friends were “tired of this constant questioning of their identities”.

The actor, 38, stars in the latest series of films based on Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts stories, which are set before the events of the Harry Potter books.

Redmayne said he disagreed with her comments and urged respect for the transgender community.

His statement said: “Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over time I have been wanting to constantly educate myself. This is a continuous process.

“As anyone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to produce it definitely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments.

“Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.

“I could not want to speak on behalf of the city but I recognize that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which frequently results in violence and abuse.

“They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Earlier this week, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe waded into the row over Rowling’s comments, saying he hoped they didn’t “taint” the series for fans.