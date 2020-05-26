JK Rowling releases children’s book ‘The Ickabog’ online for free

Rowling began writing “The Ickabog” whereas she was nonetheless finishing the unique Wizarding World collection, and supposed to publish it following the seventh — and remaining — “Harry Potter” book.

It is her first book aimed toward kids since “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

The new story shall be serialized, with a chapter or extra posted on “The Ickabog” web site each weekday from Tuesday to July 10, in line with Rowling.

Rowling stated she learn the story aloud to her kids in the course of the writing course of, and believes this makes it story for serialization.

The creator additionally stated it’s appropriate for these aged seven and above to learn themselves.

“The Ickabog is a story about truth and the abuse of power,” wrote Rowling.

“To forestall one obvious question: the idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country.”

Rowling has additionally invited kids to offer illustrations for the story, to maintain them occupied throughout coronavirus lockdown.

“I want to see imaginations run wild,” she wrote. “Creativity, inventiveness and effort are the most important things: we aren’t necessarily looking for the most technical skill.”

English print, eBook and audiobook variations of “The Ickabog” shall be revealed in November, with different languages to comply with.

Rowling stated that publishers around the globe shall be free to decide on the illustrations they really feel swimsuit the book greatest.

The creator will donate all of her royalties to “help groups who’ve been particularly impacted by the pandemic.”