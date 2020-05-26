JK Rowling announces new children’s book, The Ickabog, to be published free online | Books

JK Rowling is to publish a new youngsters’s e-book, a fairy story “about truth and the abuse of power” that she has saved in her attic for years, for free online for kids in lockdown.

The Ickabog, which is ready in an imaginary land unrelated to any of Rowling’s different works, will be serialised online from Tuesday afternoon, in 34 day by day, free instalments. It will then be published as a e-book, e-book and audiobook in November, with Rowling’s royalties to go to tasks aiding teams impacted by the pandemic.

Rowling described The Ickabog as being “a story about truth and the abuse of power”. It got here to her “well over a decade ago”, so she harassed that it “isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now”.

“The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country,” harassed Rowling, who has been vital in current days of the UK authorities’s response to the Dominic Cummings disaster. On Monday, she wrote of Cummings’ reasoning for his contentious journey to Durham: “Your wife was ill, you thought you were infectious and you’ve got a kid. Those circumstances are not exceptional. They’re commonplace.”

Rowling has alluded to the story previously, describing it in 2009 as a “political fairytale … for slightly younger children” that she was then engaged on.

On Tuesday, the novelist mentioned she wrote The Ickabog “in fits and starts” in between the Potter books, and initially deliberate to publish it after the ultimate e-book within the sequence, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Instead, she went on to write grownup novels together with The Casual Vacancy, and The Cuckoo’s Calling beneath her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. She mentioned she determined to “step away from children’s books for a while”, and saved the primary draft of The Ickabog in her attic.

On Tuesday, Rowling mentioned that “over time I came to think of it as a story that belonged to my two younger children, because I’d read it to them in the evenings when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory”. But a number of weeks in the past, she got here up with the concept of publishing the story for free for kids in lockdown. Her teenage youngsters “were touchingly enthusiastic, so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again”.

“As I worked to finish the book, I started reading chapters nightly to the family again. This was one of the most extraordinary experiences of my writing life, as The Ickabog’s first two readers told me what they remember from when they were tiny, and demanded the reinstatement of bits they’d particularly liked (I obeyed),” she wrote on her website. “I think The Ickabog lends itself well to serialisation because it was written as a read-aloud book (unconsciously shaped, I think, by the way I read it to my own children), but it’s suitable for seven to nine year olds to read to themselves.”

Rowling is asking youngsters to ship in illustrations for every chapter, with the most effective to be included within the print editions of the story in November. “I want to see imaginations run wild! Creativity, inventiveness and effort are the most important things: we aren’t necessarily looking for the most technical skill,” she wrote.