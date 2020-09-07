Jiri Menzel: Oscar winning Czech director dies at 82

image copyrightEPA image caption Jiri Menzel won the Academy Award for best foreign language film in 1968

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel has died aged 82 after battling serious health issues, his wife says.

Menzel won an Academy Award in 1968 for best foreign language film for World War Two drama Closely Watched Trains.

He was one of the leading figures in the Czech New Wave cinema during the 1960s alongside One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest director Milos Forman.

Menzel was rarely seen in public after brain surgery in 2017. He died on Saturday, his wife Olga Menzelova said.