For French-Armenian actor and director Jirayr Papazyan G. The Sundukyan National Academic Theater is of special importance, as it is constantly connected with the Mother Theater due to its fate. He says that his grandfather’s uncle Armen Armenian, who was one of the first to move to Armenia after the sovietization of Armenia, is one of the founders of the Mother Theater. According to Papazyan, Armenian was a man educated in Paris, who once brought French tradition and style to Armenia. He adds that during his first performance he met Armenyan’s daughter, who said with tears in her eyes that she had reminded her of her father.

Papazyan thinks that Frenchness is genetic in them. He remembers when he was the director of the Hamazgayin Theater, Vardan Mkrtchyan invited him from Paris to Armenia and expressed a wish to see a light French play staged at Hamazkayin. “Everyone says that French culture is emphasized in me, but it does not come only from Paris, I was born in Egypt, which is very French. My parents were French high school graduates, French theater and literature are close to our family… I learned French in Egypt, and when I speak French now and have lived in France for 30 years, they ask me where I learned to speak French so well. “I answer jokingly, ‘Isn’t it clear I’m from Egypt?'” says our interlocutor.

Speaking about the Malyan Theater’s play “The Dentist… Again?”, Which, by the way, is one of the most watched performances of this theater, Jirayr Papazyan adds that when creating this dynamic play, he did not initially think of doing something in the French style, every time he it happened involuntarily.

Turning to the topic of the Mother Theater, Jirayr Papazyan remembered a story. When he was graduating from university, in those years it was mandatory to perform in a theater, and young directors had to persuade the artistic director of a theater to present their diploma work in that theater. “In the case of the Sundukyan Theater, everyone said it was impossible.… On one occasion, I met Vardan Achemyan at the Ani Hotel while drinking coffee with Luiza Samvelyan. Louisa called me and introduced me to Vardan Achemyan. Achemyan looked at me and asked, “Weren’t you the one who played a solo performance in” Adri “? I was amazed… I was not even aware that he was present at the solo performance օգտագործ Taking the opportunity, I said that foreign students are not allowed. He said that I could rehearse in Sundukyan, then I entered the TV through Achemyan միջ Guzh Manukyan and Violeta Gevorgyan were playing in my play. It was a very beautiful performance. “

In the conversation with Jirayr Papazyan, he referred to a play in which he and his ex-wife Nora Arman had traveled around the world, and then presented that play at the Diaspora Armenian Theater Festival, which was performed at the Sundukyan Theater, receiving a warm response from the audience and Khoren Abrahamyan. After that, they were awarded the title of honorary member of Gabriel Sundukyan. Mr. Papazyan said half-jokingly and half-seriously that as an honorary member he would like to attend the 100th anniversary of the Mother Theater, it would not be bad to taste the 100th anniversary cake. He stressed that there is no offense in what he said, especially since the directors of the Sundukyan Theater are his beloved and close people. Jirayr Papazyan expressed a wish to do any staging at the Sundukyan Theater, if director Vardan Mkrtchyan and artistic director Armen Elbakyan do not mind. “Vardan Mkrtchyan was the first to invite me here. Sometimes I joke that it ‘s your fault that I’m in Armenia,” he smiles.

As our lives after the war were divided into two periods: before the war and after the war, we wondered what topics the theaters should touch on in this case. “It simply came to our notice then. For example, before the war, I started staging a play in the final year of the Theater Institute, I chose a play, we did some work, but after this sad situation, the play seemed unnecessary to me. I suffered a lot, what should I do, in the end Shakespeare saved me… Now we all face the question: what to stage? “I think, for example, that it is worth staging Kostan Zaryan’s” The Ship on the Mountain “, 100 years ago it seems to speak about today, and there is a strong symbolism in it,” said the director. He added that he has talked to several people about this topic, but it requires money, and the directors are not rich people and can not implement such projects alone. He is currently working on a project to be implemented with the Young Audience Theater. Mr. Papazyan has not opened “brackets” yet. But at the end of the conversation, he reiterated that he would like to do some project with the Sundukyan Theater, which is constantly “meeting” him.



Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photo by the author

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: